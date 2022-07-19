A searchable Intstagram map was introduced today by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg via an Instagram Story.

This new map helps users discover popular local businesses and filter by categories, such as restaurants or hotels.

Why we care. Google recently revealed that Instagram has become a serious competitor. Almost 40% of younger users (age 18-24) are discovering businesses on Instagram and TikTok, not from Google Maps or search.

How businesses can get discovered. Instagram users can find local businesses by:

Tapping location tags in Feed posts, Stories or Guides.

Searching for a city name, neighborhood or place on the Explore page.

Doing a hashtag search, (e.g., #boston).

Instagram users can also save and revisit locations or share places via direct messages with friends or groups. Users who add your location tags or stickers will make it appear on the map.

About The Author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Managing Editor of Search Engine Land & SMX. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land's roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.