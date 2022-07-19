New searchable Instagram map gives visibility to local businesses
Instagram making it easier for users to discover restaurants, cafes, hotels and other local businesses.
Danny Goodwin on July 19, 2022 at 3:04 pm
A searchable Intstagram map was introduced today by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg via an Instagram Story.
This new map helps users discover popular local businesses and filter by categories, such as restaurants or hotels.
Why we care. Google recently revealed that Instagram has become a serious competitor. Almost 40% of younger users (age 18-24) are discovering businesses on Instagram and TikTok, not from Google Maps or search.
How businesses can get discovered. Instagram users can find local businesses by:
- Tapping location tags in Feed posts, Stories or Guides.
- Searching for a city name, neighborhood or place on the Explore page.
- Doing a hashtag search, (e.g., #boston).
Instagram users can also save and revisit locations or share places via direct messages with friends or groups. Users who add your location tags or stickers will make it appear on the map.
New on Search Engine Land