SMX Advanced, the premier conference for experienced senior-level search marketers, returns online June 13-14.

It’s certainly an exciting time for search. With Google announcing Bard and Bing’s new AI-powered search engine, we are on the verge of tremendous change that will have a huge effect on organic and paid search, but also on how we perform our day-to-day jobs.

As always, the SMX Advanced educational event program will cover the most challenging and timely search topics in both PPC and SEO. That includes how we’ll all be affected by the increased use of AI in all we do.

If you have insights into how to solve complex search challenges, we want to hear from you. Even if you haven’t spoken before, consider submitting a session topic idea. We are always looking for new speakers with diverse points of view. The deadline for SMX Advanced pitches is March 31!

Here are a few tips for submitting a compelling session proposal:

Present an original idea and/or unique session format.

Include a case study or specific examples.

Be realistic about what you can present in 30 minutes.

Provide tangible takeaways and a plan of action.

Include what an attendee will be able to do better as a result of attending your session.

Jump over to this page for more details on how to submit a session idea, or directly to this page to create your profile and submit a session pitch.

If you have questions, feel free to reach out to me directly at [email protected]. I’m looking forward to reading your proposals!