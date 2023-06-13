In today’s competitive landscape, marketing agencies must constantly seek innovative ways to deliver exceptional value to their clients. Smart agencies understand the crucial role that online reputation and customer feedback play in achieving success.

Whether your clients are grappling with negative reviews, a scarcity of reviews, or already boast a strong online presence, this guide is your blueprint for effectively tackling, generating, managing, and harnessing customer reviews in the long run.

Before you can offer review management — and charge for this service — you may have to get clients to see why customer reviews matter. This guide will show you:

3 reasons why customer reviews matter

How to get more reviews – and make them count

How to respond to a negative review

Don’t miss out on this essential resource! Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download the Marketing Agency’s Guide to Review Management from GatherUp.