The maximum video length on TikTok has increased – again – this time to 10 minutes, the social media platform has confirmed. This change, which is rolling out globally over the next few weeks, follows months of testing.

At launch, TikTok videos were limited to 15 seconds. TikTok later increased the maximum video length time to 60 seconds, then tripled that to 3 minutes last July.

What TikTok says. “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

Why we care. Short-form content can be limiting when you’re promoting a brand, product or service. It’s all especially limiting in terms of monetization. This change offers an opportunity to keep viewers engaged longer on the platform, without having to watch multiple parts of a video series. TikTok is already the third most popular social network (behind Facebook and Instagram) and continues to see its user base grow.

About The Author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Senior Editor of Search Engine Land. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land's roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.