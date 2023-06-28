TikTok is testing a new feature that connects advertisers and creators in a financially beneficial way for both parties.

Under the new program, titled TikTok Creative Challenge, marketers can share ad briefs with relevant U.S.-based creators, who will then have complete creative freedom to make a video entry for consideration.

Should their submission get approval from the marketer, that creator will then receive payment based on the video’s performance.

Why we care. Advertisers will have access to influencers with already established followings and a deep understanding of the TikTok audience. Not only will this type of collaboration potentially give brands better insight into their target audience, which could result in higher engagement, but the fee they have to pay is dependent on ad performance, which reduces financial risk.

How it works. The TikTok Creative Challenge is an in-app feature that creators must sign up for. Once enrolled, they will have access to briefs posted by marketers, which should include reward pool details, rules and requirements.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of what happens next:

If creators are interested in applying to a marketer’s brief, they will need to submit a video entry that meets the requirements specified in the ad.

For each brief, advertisers will receive up to 30 ad creatives within 10 days.

Should advertisers wish to ask creators for revisions or modifications, they have the option to notify them.

If the final entry is given the green light, approved videos will run as ads on the For You feed.

Videos will not be displayed on the creator’s profile.

Creators will be able to track the performance of their submissions on the in-app feature, including views and monthly earnings.

How much will advertisers need to pay creators? Rewards will differ from project to project as multiple variable factors are considered, such as:

Qualified video views.

Clicks.

Conversions.

However, creators will not just benefit financially from signing up to this feature. Once enrolled in the TikTok Creative Challenge, they will also have access to a number of rich resources, including a dedicated Creator Community group and a Mentor Program to connect with other creators.

The rules. Content creators wishing to take part in the TikTok Creative Challenge must adhere to certain rules and regulations set out by the platform:

Creator must be at least 18 years old.

Creator must also have a U.S.-based account.

Creator needs to have a minimum of 50,000 TikTok followers.

All videos submitted for the TikTok Creative Challenge must abide by the platform’s Community Guidelines.

Videos should be high-quality, well-edited, original content.

What has TikTok said? TikTok explained via a statement posted in its digital Newsroom that the TikTok Creative Challenge is aimed at helping all parties involved – however, the initiative remains a pilot for now, which is still under review:

"TikTok Creative Challenge is currently in testing as we explore this new solution with select brands."

"We will continue to listen to the feedback of our community to further develop the program and continue to make it easier to advertise and drive results on TikTok. We're committed to working with our community to bring new features that enrich the TikTok experience and look forward to continuing that journey with the TikTok Creative Challenge."

"TikTok Creative Challenge provides brands with authentic, high-performance and easy-to-use creative content at scale to help drive their performance advertising campaigns."

"By simply creating a creative challenge on the platform, advertisers are given up to 30 ad creatives within 10 days created specifically for the TikTok audience developed by creators who truly understand the community."

Deep dive. To find out more about how creators can monetize or collect rewards on TikTok, including Series, Creativity Program Beta, Pulse and LIVE Subscription, visit the platform's Creator Portal.