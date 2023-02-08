Twitter announced the new feature in a long Tweet.

need more than 280 characters to express yourself?



we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that.



so we're introducing longer Tweets! you're gonna want to check this out. tap this 👉… https://t.co/lge9udRzLE — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 8, 2023

Twitter Blue only. In the announcement, Twitter says, “while only Blue subscribers can post longer Tweets, anyone and everyone can read them. you can reply to, retweet, and quote Tweet a longer Tweet, no matter if you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber or not. subscribers will be able to reply and QT with up to 4,000 characters.”

Why we care. If you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber, this is good news for you. But if you hate long Tweets and threads, you might want to reexamine your following list.