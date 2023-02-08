Twitter Blue subscribers can now Tweet 4,000 characters
The new feature is available in the US only.
Nicole Farley on February 8, 2023 at 3:38 pm | Reading time: 1 minute
Twitter announced the new feature in a long Tweet.
Twitter Blue only. In the announcement, Twitter says, “while only Blue subscribers can post longer Tweets, anyone and everyone can read them. you can reply to, retweet, and quote Tweet a longer Tweet, no matter if you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber or not. subscribers will be able to reply and QT with up to 4,000 characters.”
Why we care. If you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber, this is good news for you. But if you hate long Tweets and threads, you might want to reexamine your following list.
