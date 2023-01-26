Twitter has launched a Search Keyword Ads beta test to all advertisers
Search Keyword Ads are a new Conversion campaign objective in the Twitter Ads interface.
Twitter just launched a beta program that’s available to all advertisers called Search Keyword Ads. The announcement was made on Twitter.
How it works. Twitter says “Now advertisers can bid to insert Promoted Tweets solely among specific search results, reaching people with high real-time intent & improving ad relevance.”
“Search Keywords Ads differ from other Twitter Keywords campaigns in that they only reach people who are searching for targeted terms when they are searching, offering a stronger signal of intent.”
Why we care. If you’re one of the remaining few advertisers left on Twitter, give Search Keyword Ads a try. The new ads can be an effective way for marketers to reach their target audience at the right time and with the right message, potentially leading to better conversion rates and ROI.
Additionally, this feature provides more specific targeting options to reach audiences, it can help to improve the effectiveness of campaigns and lower the cost of reaching targeted audiences.
