Twitter just launched a beta program that’s available to all advertisers called Search Keyword Ads. The announcement was made on Twitter.

How it works. Twitter says “Now advertisers can bid to insert Promoted Tweets solely among specific search results, reaching people with high real-time intent & improving ad relevance.”

“Search Keywords Ads differ from other Twitter Keywords campaigns in that they only reach people who are searching for targeted terms when they are searching, offering a stronger signal of intent.”

Why we care. If you’re one of the remaining few advertisers left on Twitter, give Search Keyword Ads a try. The new ads can be an effective way for marketers to reach their target audience at the right time and with the right message, potentially leading to better conversion rates and ROI.

Additionally, this feature provides more specific targeting options to reach audiences, it can help to improve the effectiveness of campaigns and lower the cost of reaching targeted audiences.

Today we are rolling out Search Keywords Ads to all advertisers as a beta test 🧵 — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) January 25, 2023

Millions of people on Twitter search for what's happening every day.



Search Keywords Ads are a new Conversion 'campaign objective' in the Twitter Ads interface.



For now, these campaigns will optimize only for conversions to advertiser websites, and they require the integration of the Twitter Pixel or Conversion API (CAPI) to maximize relevance. pic.twitter.com/xCowp8yvfL — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) January 25, 2023

Existing Keywords targeting will still function as before for all other objectives.



We’ll expand this capability to support other campaign objectives soon. — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) January 25, 2023

