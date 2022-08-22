Twitter announced that they’ve launched three new and improved measurement solutions to all advertisers globally.

Improved Twitter pixel

The new Twitter pixel has additional functionality such as allowing advertisers to measure more actions, such as add-to-cart.

Twitter has also simplified setup, troubleshooting, and the event creation process. They have also added updates to their Pixel Helper Chrome extension to help advertisers better understand the impact of their campaigns and provide support when seeing if the pixel is installed properly.

Conversion API

The Conversion API (CAPI) enables advertisers to connect to the API and send conversion events to Twitter without using third-party cookies.

CAPI can also be used to improve and optimize ad targeting without the pixel. Multiple data signals including Twitter Click ID or email address can be used to send conversion events to the API endpoint and help advertisers understand the path users are taking as a result of their campaigns.

App Purchase Optimization

App Purchase Optimization enables advertisers to deliver ads to people most likely to install an app or make a purchase by using machine learning to identify audiences that are most likely to take action. Early testing saw that 89% of advertisers saw a reduction in cost-per-purchase.

App Purchase Optimization is now available on Android, with an iOS launch in the future.

Upcoming launches. Twitter also announced a few more launches coming in the near future. These include:

Collection Ads: Brands can display a primary hero image and have smaller thumbnail visuals below. Images can be used to drive consumers to different websites or product pages.

Brands can display a primary hero image and have smaller thumbnail visuals below. Images can be used to drive consumers to different websites or product pages. Web Conversion Optimization: Helps improve how the algorithm reaches people most likely to convert on a lower funnel website action, such as purchasing or adding to cart.

Helps improve how the algorithm reaches people most likely to convert on a lower funnel website action, such as purchasing or adding to cart. Dynamic Product Ads: A new ad product that will deliver relevant products to the right person at the right time based upon on or off Twitter activity.

Why we care. These new updates should improve both audience and conversion measurements, giving advertisers a clearer picture of how their advertising is working for them. If you promote your products and/or services on Twitter, check out more information on how to take advantage of the new updates here.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.