Twitter has now integrated podcasts into it’s recently redesigned Spaces Tab.

How does it work. The redesign of Spaces includes hubs where users can personalize audio content together by specific themes like News, Music, Sports, and more. The new design allows listeners to easily access more personalized sections of Spaces on topics they find relevant.

What else is included. The new Spaces will also feature the most popular podcasts from around the world. Twitter will automatically suggest podcasts based on the content they interact with the most. Listeners can give the podcasts a thumbs up or down if the content is interesting or not.

What Twitter says. “Integrating podcasts into Spaces, where audio conversations happen on Twitter, is another way we’re continuing to invest in audio creators. To do this in a simple and intuitive way that allows listeners to simply hit play and go, we started with a redesigned audio experience in the Spaces Tab.”

Why we care. Brands that are considering advertising on podcasts may want to examine opportunities a little closer now that Twitter has entered the game. It’s too soon to tell if the new redesign will increase listeners, but having podcasts available on additional platforms seems like it could give creators an incentive to develop and host more.