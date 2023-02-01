How do you make sure your SEO team is working on activities that will make the most significant impact on your goals? Have you ever set goals only to realize a month or two later that no one has been keeping track of progress? Have you ever reached the end of a year and felt you’ve made no progress on your organic growth targets? Also, is organic growth the only target to measure?

In this webinar, Craig Bradford, COO of SearchPilot, will show you how to set and achieve better goals using the 4 Disciplines of Execution (4DX) framework.

Register today for “Drive Performance With These 4 Disciplines for SEO Teams,” presented by SearchPilot.

Click here to view more Search Engine Land webinars.