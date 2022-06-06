Free webinar: Get a jumpstart with Google Analytics 4
Learn why you should be migrating to GA4 now and get your roadmap for success.
Cynthia Ramsaran on June 6, 2022 at 4:58 pm
Ready or not, Universal Analytics is sunsetting next year. While there is still some time to prepare, marketers should start moving over to Google Analytics 4 now.
Because GA4 operates across platforms and is designed with privacy at its core, it can provide a better user experience for marketers. But there is a learning curve involved in understanding the stark differences between GA4’s and UA’s interfaces. Join experts from iQuanti and learn how you can get started.
