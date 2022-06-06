Ready or not, Universal Analytics is sunsetting next year. While there is still some time to prepare, marketers should start moving over to Google Analytics 4 now.

Because GA4 operates across platforms and is designed with privacy at its core, it can provide a better user experience for marketers. But there is a learning curve involved in understanding the stark differences between GA4’s and UA’s interfaces. Join experts from iQuanti and learn how you can get started.

Register today for “Get a Jumpstart with Google Analytics Today!” presented by iQuanti.