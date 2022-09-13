Get ready for the biggest shopping season of the year. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, and this year is shaping up to be very different from previous years.

With high inflation and low consumer confidence, plus the lingering effects of the supply chain crisis, nobody knows quite what to expect. But one thing is for sure: if you want your business to succeed, you need to be prepared with relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction.

Register today for “Expert Advice: Make Your Marketing Stand Out This Holiday Season,” presented by Blueshift.