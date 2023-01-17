A top priority for marketers is to increase email responses from their customers and reduce unsubscribe rates. But to be successful, they need data to help personalize messaging with information on past purchase behavior, inquiries and engagement.

Join Salesforce in a live webinar and hear how Manheim Auto optimized email journeys and created a readily accessible view of real-time campaign results.

Register today for “Maximize Email Engagement and Personalization with Data & AI,” presented by Salesforce.

Click here to view more Search Engine Land webinars.