In search, one of your most effective and profitable strategies is to leverage your most valuable asset – your brand. People searching for products by brand name are further along in their buyer journey than those that don’t – a fact often overlooked. Making the most of your brand in paid search can lead to a significantly shorter sales cycle.

Join this engaging webinar and learn how to protect your brand in a competitive search landscape.

Register today for “Paid Search Tactics That Will Give You Brand Dominance in 2023,” presented by Adthena.