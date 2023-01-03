Webinar: Paid search tactics for brand dominance in 2023
Monitor all competitive activity around your brand terms and increase profitability without hurting revenue.
Cynthia Ramsaran on January 3, 2023 at 4:29 pm | Reading time: 1 minute
In search, one of your most effective and profitable strategies is to leverage your most valuable asset – your brand. People searching for products by brand name are further along in their buyer journey than those that don’t – a fact often overlooked. Making the most of your brand in paid search can lead to a significantly shorter sales cycle.
Join this engaging webinar and learn how to protect your brand in a competitive search landscape.
Register today for “Paid Search Tactics That Will Give You Brand Dominance in 2023,” presented by Adthena.
