By 2023, the global cost of digital advertising fraud will reach $100 billion. Invalid traffic and fraud are consuming your budget, leaving you with few genuine leads and poor advertising ROI.

Learn how to verify advertising engagements and proactively block invalid traffic with ad fraud expert Adam French, who will share his insights into creating better outcomes for digital advertising efforts. He will also discuss how organizations can deploy end-to-end protection and detection capabilities to maximize ROI.

Register today for “Protect Your Paid Advertising Spend Against Ad Fraud and Invalid Traffic,” presented by TrafficGuard.