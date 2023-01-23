With access to more data than ever before—and tech to interpret that data for marketers looking to write the right content to drive organic traffic—we now know the better framework for marketers to embrace is the spiderweb.

Join SEO experts from DemandJump for a live webinar covering:

Why the waste at the top of most funnels leads to poor organic traffic outcomes.

What industry-leading marketers and researchers like Gartner say about the modern buyer’s journey.

How to shift your thinking around your organic content strategy to create the kind of networked pillar content that drives positive user experience and fast page-one rankings.

Register today for “Think Spiderwebs, Not Funnels, For Remarkable SEO Results,” presented by DemandJump.

Click here to view more Search Engine Land webinars.