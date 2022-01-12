Yoast SEO added keyword phrase performance tracking to Yoast SEO 17.9, in partnership Wincher, the company announced. This lets those who use Yoast SEO to better understanding of how your posts are ranking over time in Google Search.

Wincher tool. The Wincher SEO tool is a tool that helps you track your keywords and positions over time. Here is what it looks like when you activate it in Yoast SEO:

Free and paid. This integration works with both Yoast SEO free and Yoast SEO Premium versions. The free version lets you track up to a total of 5 keywords for your entire site while the premium Wincher account lets you track up to 500 to 10,000 keywords depending on the plan you are on.

More details. To learn more about how to use the Wincher SEO tool in Yoast SEO, see this help document.

Why we care. Yoast SEO is a very popular add on for WordPress sites and this integration may be something SEOs want to turn on to track keyword performance over time. It is probably worth exploring adding for some of your client sites as well.

Yoast said “this integration gives you a better understanding of how your most important posts are ranking over time and can give you the right tools to climb to that #1 position.” I don’t know if it will help you climb to that number one spot, but it can show you if you do or how much further you have to go to hit that position.

About The Author Barry Schwartz Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick , a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable , a popular search blog on very advanced SEM topics. Barry's personal blog is named Cartoon Barry and he can be followed on Twitter here.