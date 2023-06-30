YouTube is disabling videos for people using ad blockers as part of a new trial.

The social media platform is asking users to either turn ad blockers off or pay £11.99 a month for YouTube Premium if they want access to its extensive video library.

Why we care. If this trial is expanded to the general population, all YouTube users, who want to continue watching videos for free, will be forced into allowing ads to play. This is great news for marketers as it will increase reach for campaigns, which ultimately, could result in more conversions.

How it works. Right now, the trial is being tested on a small group of people around the world that have ad blockers enabled. When they sign in to watch content, all videos will be blocked unless they either change their settings to disallow ad blocker or they sign up for YouTube Premium.

What has YouTube said? Oluwa Falodun, a spokesperson for Google, told The Verge in a statement:

"Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers."

"We take disabling playback very seriously, and will only disable playback if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on YouTube."

"In cases when viewers feel they have been falsely flagged as using an ad blocker, they can share this feedback by clicking on the link in the prompt."

“We want to inform viewers that ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service, and make it easier for them to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad free experience,”

Why now? YouTube has said that it is taking these measures to ensure that its content creators are compensated for their work. "YouTube’s ad-supported model supports a diverse ecosystem of creators, and provides billions of people globally access to content for free with ads," the company said in a statement.

