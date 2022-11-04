Creators can now co-stream live videos with their friends on Twitch and TikTok. The new YouTube feature is called Go Live Together, and it’s rolling out over the next couple of weeks.

Not new. The new feature is compared to TikTok’s multi-guest and Twitch’s Guest Stars. YouTube’s newest addition Go Live Together can only be accessed through the YouTube app, which all parties must have installed.

What’s included. Hosts who want to co-host with their friends must have at least 50 subs and a verified channel. Additionally, guests must have a channel with no strikes on it.

On Twitch and TikTok, co-hosting supports up to five guests, but with Go Live Together, only one guest can join.

Ads are allowed. YouTube’s co-hosted streams are allowed to run advertisements, but guests won't see any of the revenue. The ads will head to the host, and the tandem stream won’t even show up on the guest’s channel. In the Creator Insider video, a YouTube rep admitted that visibility on guest channels is “so important to creators,” so that perk could arrive soon on Go Live Together.

Why we care. Creators will have the opportunity to bring on guests to share experiences, collaborate, or "hang out. The addition of advertisements also gives an additional opportunity to monetize their content.

We aren't sure if monetization will ever be afforded to both participants on the channel, but there should be an option to at least split revenue. Brands will also have an opportunity to advertise their products and services in a collaborative environment.

