YouTube updates Masthead ad requirements to allow sports betting
A new policy allows ads related to sports betting to show on mastheads, which are visible on desktops, mobile phones, and tv screens.
YouTube is now allowing sports betting ads to serve on the masthead as long as the ads comply with the related gambling and games policy.
Recent masthead updates. Additional masthead updates were released in June for alcohol and prescription drugs. Full-day masthead reservations were discontinued and replaces with more targeted options. The new CPM option allows mastheads to be more accessible to a broader market of advertisers.
Read the announcement. You can read the announcement from Google here. Google’s guidelines for advertising sports and gambling can also be found here.
Why we care. Advertisers who run YouTube campaigns for sports and gambling can now have their ads in the most prominent ad space, so long as they comply with YouTube policies.
