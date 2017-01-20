SearchCap: Amit Singhal joins Uber, Google AMP carousels & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the...
Singhal will become a senior vice president of engineering, overseeing Uber's Maps & Marketplace...
Columnist Barb Palser says the growing number of single-source AMP carousels in Google search sweetens the deal for AMP-enabled...
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies,...
A new study uncovers a slew of search terms that aren't earning their fair share of clicks in the search engine results...
It’s time to stop trusting expert opinions on shopper behavior and start trusting the machines. By building a unified profile of your...
The privacy search engine says it had its biggest day already this year, with 14M searches on January 10....
Matt Cutts is the new director of engineering at the US Digital Service. He has been on leave with Google since 2014 and officially resigned at...
Columnist Janet Driscoll Miller outlines the steps you should take pre-launch and post-launch to ensure a smooth transition to a new...
The test is another effort to monetize local queries on...
The option to show extensions during store hours or schedule for time-sensitive promotions is available in all...
As artificial intelligence starts to play a bigger role in PPC account management, columnist Frederick Valleys believes we must be vigilant...
New subscription-revenue offerings give more control to hotels and restaurants over review and photo presentation....
Don't you hate it when your phone loses its internet connection and you can't search for something on Google? Well, Google's latest Android app...
2016 brought incredible developments in both SEO and SEM. From the emergence of AI to search engine algorithm changes, new formats like ETAs,...
Store visits from online ads can be reported in AdWords. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson explains what you should be doing with this info --...
Creating a single source of data truth to optimize marketing investments and performance may seem like a daunting task. But it can be simple...