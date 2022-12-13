Google has just announced two new data-driven attribution features intended to introduce more transparency and make it easier for advertisers to switch.

Why we care. Google has already made it clear that they prefer advertisers use data-driven attribution as their preferred model. Advertisers who are unclear about the effects of this model should use the new simulation tool to estimate the effects of switching.

What’s new. Soon, Google will be launching a simulation tool for eligible advertisers that will allow you to see how automated bidding would have reacted to data-driven attribution over the last seven days. The tool is intended to help you understand the effects of data-driven attribution on your account before making the switch.

Google is also working to bring data-driven attribution to more advertisers and more ad types. Historically, data-driven attribution has supported Search, Shopping, Display and YouTube ads. Google is expanding its support to app conversions and will begin supporting Discovery formats (including those in Performance Max) next year.

What Google says. “Advertisers who switch to data-driven attribution from another attribution model typically see a 6% average increase in conversions.”

Dig deeper. You can read the announcement from Google here.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.