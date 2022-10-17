Every year, we are delighted to celebrate the best of search marketing by rewarding the individuals, agencies and in-house teams around the world that deliver exceptional results.

And today, on behalf of Search Engine Land and everyone at Third Door Media, we’re excited to announce the final 16 winners of the 8th annual Search Engine Land Awards.

As a reminder, we already announced the winners of two categories already here – Small Agency of the Year – SEO (ANGA Bangkok Co., Ltd.) and Small Agency of the Year – PPC (Streamline Results).

Here are the 2022 Search Engine Land Awards winners:

The 2022 Search Engine Land Award winners

PPC Campaign Award winners

Best Overall PPC Initiative – Small Business

NP Digital: Enhancing SEM strategy to elevate returns. How Mann Lake and NP Digital increased paid search revenue by 87% YoY.

Best Overall PPC Initiative – Enterprise

SEMbyotic: How SEMbyotic Helped Transform TCS By Growing Revenues 500% During the Pandemic

Best Commerce Search Marketing Initiative – PPC

Thrive Digital: How Thrive Digital bridged the gap in seasonality and restructured the account by prioritizing product profitability based on regions and automated feed-driven product segmentation. As a result, we reached 342% ROAS, exceeding the client’s target of 278%

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – PPC

Adwise: Adwise & SPAR – 122% uplift in omnichannel ROAS with hyper local digital advertising strategy

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – PPC

Workshop Digital: How Workshop Digital Generated 2,400% ROAS for Super Radiator Coils’ with a custom PPC-CRM Feedback Loop

Best Integration of Search Into Omnichannel Marketing

NP Digital: Automation & crypto, a perfect match. How NP Digital drove omni-channel success for FTX.

SEO Campaign Award winners

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business:

Growth Skills: How Growth Skills built the first media platform targeting cannabis, CBD and alcohol, leading to over 475% ROI via SEO & Content Marketing

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise

Amsive Digital: Livestrong and Amsive Digital Flex Their Expertise to Bulk Up Major Organic Gains

Best Commerce Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Milestone Inc.: Milestone Inc. Helps Sun Outdoors Triple their Conversions and Online Revenue with a New State-of-the-Art Website that made a significant impact on their visibility on search – locally & organically for their locations

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Milestone Inc : Milestone Inc Helps SpeedPro Drive 93% Increase in Local Listing Views and 39% Increase in Online Leads Revenue with State-of-the-Art Local SEO Strategy

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

NP Digital: Matching WordPress intent.How we increased organic traffic by 514% for a core Nexcess product offering.

Team, Individual & Overall Award winners

Agency of the Year – PPC

NP Digital: Dynamic conversion value integration in paid search. Optimizing for global profitability across Tektronix’s complex sales journey.

Agency of the Year – SEO

Megantic: No Pain, All Gains with Supplement Mart’s Shopify Migration

In-House Team of the Year – PPC

BH: BH Breaks the Industry Mold with In-House Solution, Saving $500k in Management Fees

In-House Team of the Year – SEO

UPMC: Driving SEO Growth with a Little Help from our Friends

Search Marketer of the Year

Melissa Liu, RPA

“I’m going to SMX Next!”

Select winners of the 2022 Search Engine Land Awards will be invited to speak live at SMX Next during our two ask-me-anything-style sessions. Bring your burning SEO and PPC questions to ask this award-winning panel of search marketers!

Register here for SMX Next (it’s free) if you haven’t yet.

Congrats again to all the winners. And huge thank yous to everyone who entered the 2022 Search Engine Land Awards, our fantastic panel of judges and our amazing sponsor of this year’s awards, Microsoft.