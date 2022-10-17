YouTube has just announced three new features for advertisers to reach people where and when they’re watching the most. The three new features are spread across shopping, audio, and streaming in what YouTube calls the YouTube Effect (the unique dynamic between YouTube creators and viewers).

Moment Blast

Moment Blast gives advertisers prime positioning on YouTube Select content on connected TVs (CTV) and other devices, plus a Branded Title Card and optional Masthead placement.

Moment Blast is intended for brands looking to raise awareness during key moments, like major sporting events, movie releases or product launches.

In the announcement, YouTube says “People have always connected in front of the TV screen, but YouTube gives them the unique chance to bond over shared passions — like watching live-streamed concerts, fitness classes or even religious ceremonies together. They feel a similar connection to the ads they get, too.” YouTube also says 59% of respondents in a survey feel that ads they see on YouTube are more relevant than on linear TV or other streaming apps.

This seems like an obvious statistic since linear TV doesn’t use the same targeting options as Google/YouTube. Additionally, many advertisers and brands haven’t quite adopted using CTV as a reliable, cost-effective advertising method.

Additionally, YouTube’s claim that viewers feel a similar shared connection to ads sounds like a stretch.

Expanded product feeds for Discovery Ads

YouTube will be expanding product feeds to Discovery ads to help advertisers scale their social media creative and reach more engaged viewers. Soon, product feeds will also include local offers, allowing brands to show real-time availability for products in their Google Merchant Center so people can find the most convenient place to buy.

Creators will also be able to transform their content into virtual storefronts. Additionally, more creators will have the ability to tag products in their videos and Shorts.

These features will be available on November 10.

Reach music and podcast listeners

Audio ads are now globally available to buy in Google Ads and Display & Video 360. Audio ads are designed to reach people on audio surfaces and in listening-first states.

Podcast targeting is also now available globally. "With Podcast targeting, brands and agencies can specifically reach podcast listeners."

Dig deeper. Read the announcement from Google here.

Why we care. These new features will give brands and advertisers new ways to reach audiences that are engaged with their content, as well as additional mediums to test such as audio ads.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.