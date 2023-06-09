Bing Chat now supports voice chat from the desktop version of the interface. That means you can click on the microphone icon in the input box and speak your question to Bing Chat.

What it looks like. Here is a GIF of this in action, as provided by the Bing Blog.

Supported languages. This feature works in the following languages:

English

Japanese

French

German

Mandarin

Microsoft said more languages will be supported in the future.

Speak back. Microsoft said it also supports speaking back the answers to you using text-to-speech answers. Bing chat “will respond to your questions in its own voice,” Microsoft said.

Why we care. Chat assistants and search engines are probably smarter at giving answers when the questions asked are more human-like and verbose. Speaking your query or questions will likely drive a more human-like and verbose type of question, which should help the AI provide a better response.