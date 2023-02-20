Bing chat sessions are now capped at 50 questions per day and 5 per session, Microsoft announced.

There have been many bad examples shared of the new Bing AI chat sessions featuring everything from gaslighting to accidental racism. Microsoft has said it didn’t anticipate extended chatting, which “can confuse the underlying chat model.”

What’s changing. Chat sessions on the new Bing are now capped at 50 chat “turns” per day and 5 chat “turns” per session. A “turn” is a conversation exchange which contains both a user question and a reply from Bing, Microsoft explained.

Our data has shown that the vast majority of you find the answers you’re looking for within 5 turns and that only ~1% of chat conversations have 50+ messages. After a chat session hits 5 turns, you will be prompted to start a new topic. At the end of each chat session, context needs to be cleared so the model won’t get confused. Just click on the broom icon to the left of the search box for a fresh start. – Microsoft, The new Bing & Edge – Updates to Chat

Microsoft may increase its caps on chat sessions in the future.

AI tools “somewhat broken.” Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged that AI tools are “somewhat broken” but believes its critical to show them to the world to “get it right.”

“We think showing these tools to the world early, while still somewhat broken, is critical if we are going to have sufficient input and repeated efforts to get it right. the level of individual empowerment coming is wonderful, but not without serious challenges.”

And while this crop of AI tools isn’t very scary, Altman hinted at a need for regulation, saying “we are potentially not that far away from potentially scary ones.”

You can read his full tweet thread here.

Why we care. We are witnessing a technology revolution. ChatGPT’s debut was a game changer like the iPhone was to smartphones, as Altman mentioned. AI continues to have many issues and will impact our every day work – good and bad. For now, we’ll continue to watch and document as the search engines and tool providers evolve.