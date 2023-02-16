Microsoft Bing posted a look back on the launch of the new Bing AI search and chat features, documenting both the good and bad of this new search experience in a blog post named The new Bing & Edge – Learning from our first week.

The good. Overall, most searchers seem happy with the results, Microsoft said. In fact, 71% of searches graded the results a “thumbs up” in the search interface. “Increased engagement across traditional search results and with the new features like summarized answers, the new chat experience, and the content creation tools,” Microsoft added.

The not-so-good. Microsoft added it has been a learning experience that “can’t be done solely in the lab,” but needs to be done in the real world. And yes, Microsoft has found out a lot in just a week since it launched.

Timely information can be a challenge for the new Bing search. Microsoft wrote, “we are finding our share of challenges with answers that need very timely data like live sports scores.” Even though the Bing chatGPT integration is much faster and more timely, as Brodie Clark found, Microsoft said it is not always fast enough. As a result, Microsoft is “planning to 4x increase the grounding data we send to the model,” they wrote. Also, Microsoft might add a “toggle that gives you more control on the precision vs. creativity of the answer to tailor to your query.” Our early test drives showed some early issues as well.

Why we care. Again, watching this form of search evolve in real-time has been fascinating. As marketers, you need to follow where your users and consumers go to find the information you might be able to answer. Learn to quickly adapt to see where your links show in these new search experiences and see how you can leverage these interfaces to gain traffic. It might be too soon, but following the space is not just educational and useful but also, at this point in time, entertaining.