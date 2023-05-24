Boost your visibility in search with online reviews
Take a closer look at how Google reviews, rankings, and ratings work together to help new businesses and get tips on how you can start getting reviews.
Digital Marketing Depot on May 24, 2023 at 11:33 am | Reading time: 1 minute
The “New Business Guide to Google Reviews” by GatherUp is an essential resource for growing businesses looking to attract more customers through the power of Google search.
This comprehensive guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to claim and optimize your Google My Business profile, how to solicit and respond to customer reviews, and how to deal with Google and their overall review process.
With real-world examples and expert advice, this eGuide is a must-read for any business looking to build a better review strategy and improve their online reputation. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download your copy.
