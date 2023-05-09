Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) are here to stay and have become a must-have element of the martech stack.

The latest MarTech Intelligence Report, Customer Data Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide, found that interest in CDPs increased 32% last year. Many respondents listed CDPs as a high-priority technology investment. However, according to Forrester, nearly 90% of marketers say their CDP doesn’t meet their needs.

So where do we go from here?

Register and attend “Data Down the Drain? CDPs Bring Value to an Underutilized Asset,” presented by BlueConic.

Click here to view more Search Engine Land webinars.