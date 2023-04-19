As excited as digital marketers get about the shiny new thing (we’re looking at you, AI), one of the first and most-established forms of online marketing – email – remains the backbone of most companies’ programs.

This isn’t your grandfather’s email marketing, though. Marketers have embraced capabilities for data-driven personalization, multi-channel campaign management, audience segmentation, testing and more – some of these driven by AI and machine learning.

MarTech’s “Email Marketing Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide“ examines the current market for enterprise email marketing platforms and the considerations involved in implementing them. This 59-page report is your source for the latest news, trends, opportunities and challenges facing this market as seen by industry leaders, vendors and their customers.

Also included in the report are profiles of 10 top vendors, pricing information, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to get your copy.