More URLs are now being reported on in the updated Core Web Vitals report within Google Search Console.

Google said “because more URLs are now being reported on due to a new origin group that contains data for URLs that previously fell below the data threshold.”

What changed. Google is now reporting on more URLs because of a change in a new origin group. As a result, a bunch of URLs that were previously not reported on will now be shown in this report. This change happened on March 27.

What Google wrote. Here is what Google posted in the data anomalies:

You may see a change in the number of URLs in your Core Web Vitals report. This is because more URLs are now being reported on due to a new origin group that contains data for URLs that previously fell below the data threshold. Learn more about URL groups.

What it looks like. Here’s a screenshot of the label added to the core web vitals report in Google Search Console:

Why we care. Many SEOs work on core web vitals. This report update may impact some of the numbers and scores going forward. So you may find new opportunities to work on new URLs and improve the overall user experience of your pages.

Core web vitals are not a major Google search ranking factor, so generally small improvements with core web vital metrics do not translate to better rankings. But it is something you can (and probably should) focus on because it helps improve your website’s overall user experience.