SEO tool provider Deepcrawl has launched a technical SEO app for Wix websites, the company announced Monday. Designed for small and mid-sized enterprises, the app automates weekly site crawls and detects issues ranging from broken pages to content that doesn’t meet best-practice guidelines for SEO.

The Deepcrawl app dashboard for Wix websites. Image: Deepcrawl.

The Deepcrawl app for Wix is available now for $7 per month.

SEO is on the rise at Wix. Wix has been steadily built out its SEO capabilities and now offers the ability to edit your robots.txt file, custom URL structures and more.

Wix’s direction and dedication to SEO has been quite apparent over the last few years. Over the longer term, this is something of an about-face for the company, which once suffered from a poor reputation within the SEO community over issues such as websites not showing up in Google search results.

Why we care. The Deepcrawl app is an enterprise-level offering that may help SMEs on Wix monitor the technical health of their site.

From an industry perspective, Deepcrawl’s app may be setting a precedent in terms of technical SEO tools available for closed content management systems. As mentioned above, Wix has been focusing on improving its SEO capabilities, which might help it appeal to more brands as well as the SEOs that serve those brands.

About The Author George Nguyen George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher.