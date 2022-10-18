Some advertisers are seeing a new beta test in their Google Ad accounts, and not everyone is happy about it.

What happened. Michael Kerr spotted the test in his Google Ad account yesterday and posted a Tweet, concerned that this could be the end of match types as we know it.

Google’s response. Google Ads Product Liason Ginny Marvin responded that match types were not going away and that the beta was to test workflow simplification.

And for a deep dive on match types and how broad match works, I highly recommend reading: https://t.co/KWMw1z7EYF 2/2 — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) October 17, 2022

More help. If you need help using match types, you can read Google’s help documentation here.

Why we care. Any time Google releases a new update or removes a feature, we try to get to the bottom of it by reaching out to Google directly. This helps to prevent rumors and panic from taking over. By taking a step back to look at the whole picture, we can give you the facts straight from the source.

In this case, when we heard speculation that there was a new update regarding match types and the possible shift to broad only, we knew there had to be more to the story. Right now there are no immediate plans to remove match types from your ad accounts. But advertisers who have access to the beta can test the new feature so you can plan and be prepared if it ever does happen.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.