Google addresses Impression Share and Auction Insights reporting issue￼
Impression Share and Auction Insights data may be incorrect for some advertisers reports.
Nicole Farley on August 5, 2022 at 4:08 pm | Reading time: 1 minute
Google has just announced an issue regarding Impression Share and Auction Insights reporting data.
What Google says. This has been a known issue since August 3 and Google is working on a resolution. An update will be provided by August 6. Google says the issue has no impact on ads serving or automated bidding strategies.
Why we care. Advertisers experiencing issues with either of these data reports should keep checking the ads status dashboard for updates.
