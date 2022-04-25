Google has added nine new policies to its three-strikes system that punishes advertisers who don’t follow the rules.

The three-strikes system was announced in July. Testing then began in September.

When the program was announced, Google said they planned to include more policy types to avoid. Now they have announced nine additional policies.

When this change takes effect. It starts June 21. Google said it will then gradually ramp up over a three-month period.

The nine new policies. Running advertisements on any of the following could earn your account a strike:

Compensated sexual acts

Mail-order brides

Clickbait

Misleading ad design

Bail bond services

Call Directories, forwarding services

Credit repair services

Binary options

Personal loans

What else to avoid. Google Ads has three main buckets for ads that earn violations, none of which are new. If you need a refresher, you can find them all here:

Strikes and punishments. If your account receives a warning or strike, you will be notified via email and in your account. As a reminder, here’s what happens if your ads get flagged.

Warning

Trigger: First time an ad violates one of Google’s policies.

First time an ad violates one of Google’s policies. Penalty: Ad is removed.

First Strike

Trigger: Violating the same policy, for which you received a warning, within 90 days.

Violating the same policy, for which you received a warning, within 90 days. Penalty: Account is placed on a three-day hold and no ads are eligible to run.

Second strike

Trigger : Violating the same policy, for which you received a first strike, within 90 days.

: Violating the same policy, for which you received a first strike, within 90 days. Penalty: Account is placed on a seven-day hold and no ads are eligible to run.

If you have received a first or second strike, but don’t violate Google Ads policies for 90 days, the strikes will expire.

Third strike

Trigger : Violating the same policy, for which you received a second strike, within 90 days.

: Violating the same policy, for which you received a second strike, within 90 days. Penalty: Account suspension.

Why we care. Anytime Google updates its Ads policy, it’s important to know what’s changing. Knowing what the Google Ads policies should help keep your account safe and avoid earning any warnings, strikes or an account suspension.

About The Author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Senior Editor of Search Engine Land. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land's roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.