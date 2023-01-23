Update. According to Google, the issue has been resolved.

This issue has been resolved. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience. https://t.co/0AqTKCl6Ts — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) January 23, 2023

Original post. Happy Monday! The Google Ads dashboard may be down for some users.

We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Ads. Please see the dashboard for updates: https://t.co/0AqTKCl6Ts — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) January 23, 2023

The Google Ads Status Dashboard. The Status Dashboard confirms the outage. You can check here for more updates.

Update. Editor, Display & Video 360, and Search Ads 360 may also be down. Check the status here.

Why we care. If you can’t log into Google Ads, you can’t manage your campaigns.

Advertisers reactions. As always, advertisers on Twitter were quick to point out the problem.

Live view of me logging into Google Ads this AM: pic.twitter.com/ZzvUKODPI1 — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) January 23, 2023

So wait did @Google do a Musk and fire the people responsible for @GoogleAds platform uptime? cc @adsliaison if i can't get into my ads I can't run my campaigns… pic.twitter.com/S4FAyYlOvC — @[email protected] (@davidiwanow) January 23, 2023

@adsliaison We are continuously seeing 404 and 500 server errors while login into google Ads. Please suggest if there is some issue from Google's end? https://t.co/QBLJ96DRmx #GoogleAds #GoogleAdsIssue — Neeraj Srivastava (@neeraj_sri) January 23, 2023

