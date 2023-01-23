Google Ads restored after morning outage
Google Ads was out for 3 hours, leaving advertisers unable to manage campaigns.
Nicole Farley on January 23, 2023 at 10:23 am | Reading time: 1 minute
Update. According to Google, the issue has been resolved.
Original post. Happy Monday! The Google Ads dashboard may be down for some users.
The Google Ads Status Dashboard. The Status Dashboard confirms the outage. You can check here for more updates.
Update. Editor, Display & Video 360, and Search Ads 360 may also be down. Check the status here.
Why we care. If you can’t log into Google Ads, you can’t manage your campaigns.
Advertisers reactions. As always, advertisers on Twitter were quick to point out the problem.
Related stories