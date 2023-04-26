No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. This isn’t Twitter. It’s Google and they’re testing a new gold verification badge.

The badge was noticed by Alex Kubica who posted about it on Twitter.

Just saw a gold badge https://t.co/EL0nQcDhNu pic.twitter.com/Zsbc4oHShT — Alex Kubica אלכס קוביצה (@alexkubica_eth) April 24, 2023 Other advertisers noticed it, too.

@rustybrick yellow check marks! is this new? pic.twitter.com/AGiP8pokG5 — Alex Melen (@amelen) April 24, 2023 What’s going on. Previously, we noticed a blue verification marker and a blue badge-like label, and now a gold version has emerged. It is important to note that this development is part of Google’s ongoing advertiser verification initiative, and we are now witnessing Google implementing small blue checkmarks for advertisers who have been verified.

Image courtesy of Barry Schwartz at Search Engine Roundtable

Why we care. These verification badges signal that an advertiser has been vetted and approved by Google, which can lead to increased click-through rates and overall ad performance. In a competitive digital advertising landscape, leveraging the added trust provided by these labels can help advertisers stand out from the crowd and improve their ROI.