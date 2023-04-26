Google Ads is testing a gold verification badge
Though Google has not yet released a statement, the new badges are likely in testing phase.
Nicole Farley on April 26, 2023 at 10:43 am | Reading time: 1 minute
No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. This isn’t Twitter. It’s Google and they’re testing a new gold verification badge.
The badge was noticed by Alex Kubica who posted about it on Twitter.
Why we care. These verification badges signal that an advertiser has been vetted and approved by Google, which can lead to increased click-through rates and overall ad performance. In a competitive digital advertising landscape, leveraging the added trust provided by these labels can help advertisers stand out from the crowd and improve their ROI.
