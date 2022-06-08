Developers take note. Google Ads just announced v11 of their API.

What’s new. This version includes updates to the following client codes:

Campaign performance max upgrade status

Added support for Smart campaigns using business profiles optimized for ads as landing pages

Accepting the resource names of the Google Business Profile location

Support for Manual CPA, maximize conversions bid strategies, and ad schedules for local services campaigns

Added asset source to show the source of asset or asset link for whom generated the entity

Added new fields to support retrieving co-viewing metrics in Reach Forecast

View the complete list of updates. View the full list of updates and read the announcement here.

Launch date. The updated client libraries and code will be published next week.

Why we care. Developers who use API’s to manage and report on Google Ad campaigns will have an easier time making changes, migrating campaign types, and preserving budgets, assets, and settings. Further updates also allow more functionality options regarding the use of Business Profiles as landing pages, and ad schedules for local services.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.