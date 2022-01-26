Google Ads scripts rolls out support for asset-based video ads
Advertisers have until February 28, 2022, to migrate their code from the previous media-based video ads.
George Nguyen on January 26, 2022 at 8:33 am
Google Ads scripts now supports asset-based video ads, the company announced via its developer blog on Monday. This functionality replaces the previous media-based video ads. This announcement follows the same change in v9 of the Google Ads API, announced in November 2021.
Why we care
Advertisers that have scripts to create new video ads must migrate their code by February 28, 2022. After that date, media-based video ads will no longer be supported and their scripts will start failing with errors.