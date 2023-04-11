A new-look verification badge is starting to appear in Google Ads for verified advertisers.

What the verified badge looks like. This new-look badge takes the form of a blue shield with a white check mark, as shared by Saad AK on Twitter:

Clicking on the badge takes you to My Ad Center, where Google tells you the advertiser’s name, that it’s verified by Google and its location.

Previous badge design. Google has been experimenting with blue badge icons and labels in recent weeks. In Google Ads testing verification badges, we reported on a badge spotted and shared by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter.

The blue label featured a blue circle with ridges and a checkmark inside it. Here’s what that looked like:

Why we care. Verification badges are typically seen by consumers as a trust symbol. This small addition could impact potentially lead to more clicks, higher click-through rates and conversions for those advertisers who have it.

Advertiser verification program update. Separately, Google also posted this update on its business information beta:

A subset of advertisers may qualify to voluntarily submit their identity verification to access the Business Information feature which allows advertisers to use a business name and business logo in their search ads. Advertisers who are qualified for this program, will see an option in their Google Ads account to complete advertiser verification to unlock this feature. There will be no deadline and no adverse consequences for failing to complete or meet the requirements of this advertiser verification program.

Google rolled out the site name, favicons, and sponsored label to desktop in March, after launching them on mobile last October.