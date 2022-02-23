Google AdSense will separate YouTube earnings into its own AdSense for YouTube homepage and payments account, the company announced Wednesday. The change will begin in March and roll out over the following months.

YouTube publishers were first made aware of this change in an email sent by Google in January.

Why we care. Soon, YouTube earnings will no longer appear alongside AdSense earnings. Making note of this change and alerting colleagues and/or stakeholders will help eliminate confusion when the change rolls out.

AdSense publishers aren’t actually earning less, those earnings are simply being reorganized. Unfortunately for some, it may take longer to reach the payment thresholds since AdSense and YouTube now each have their own threshold.

Separate payment thresholds. YouTube earnings will be bucketed into its own payments account, meaning that YouTube and AdSense payments accounts will have separate payment thresholds. This could affect payment timing for some as it may take more time to reach the payment threshold.

