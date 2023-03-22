Google Analytics has increased the number of Properties that can be added to an account, from the previous default value of 100 to 2000.

What’s changed. This modification provides greater flexibility in managing Properties and eliminates the need to seek support for additional capacity. Moreover, a new limitation has been introduced for the number of subproperties that can be associated with a Property, currently set at 400. If the limit needs to be increased, users may request support.

Dig deeper. You can review the announcement on the Google Analytics Help guide.

Why we care. Additional properties offer greater flexibility and ease of organization. With the ability to manage more Properties, advertisers can gain a more comprehensive understanding of their online presence and how users interact with their content.