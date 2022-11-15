The new suggested audience is called “7-day unnotified users.” These are app users who have not been reached via push notification.

Check it out in your suggested audiences in Google Analytics 4 → https://t.co/yIb8CrAOnK pic.twitter.com/CmBqBISPil — Google Analytics (@googleanalytics) November 15, 2022

GA4 suggested audiences. When you create a property in Analytics, you specify the industry category for your business. Based on those specifications, Analytics displays a number of preconfigured suggested audiences you can use that are based on the recommended events for those categories.

Google says, “Although you see only the suggestions relevant to your category, you can create any of these audiences if you find them appropriate to your business. You need to collect the events and parameters that form the basis of the audiences you want to use. You can modify these suggested audiences as necessary.”

Dig deeper. To see the full list of suggested audiences, you can view the Google Analytics Help Center here.

Why we care. Suggested audiences help advertisers easily add audience segments for the industry categories you use the most. Test different segments and most importantly, start setting up GA4 now before it sunsets in July 2023.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.