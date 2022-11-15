Google Analytics just introduced a new suggested audience
There are currently about 18 suggested audiences available in GA4 properties.
The new suggested audience is called “7-day unnotified users.” These are app users who have not been reached via push notification.
GA4 suggested audiences. When you create a property in Analytics, you specify the industry category for your business. Based on those specifications, Analytics displays a number of preconfigured suggested audiences you can use that are based on the recommended events for those categories.
Google says, “Although you see only the suggestions relevant to your category, you can create any of these audiences if you find them appropriate to your business. You need to collect the events and parameters that form the basis of the audiences you want to use. You can modify these suggested audiences as necessary.”
Dig deeper. To see the full list of suggested audiences, you can view the Google Analytics Help Center here.
Why we care. Suggested audiences help advertisers easily add audience segments for the industry categories you use the most. Test different segments and most importantly, start setting up GA4 now before it sunsets in July 2023.
