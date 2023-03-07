Performance Max for travel goals creates ads in multiple formats that will automatically serve across Google channels and inventory, including Maps, Search, YouTube and Hotel Ads (coming later this year).

What’s new. Here’s what you need to know:

Performance Max for travel goals can help hotels create ads in multiple formats and, in one campaign, reach more travelers across YouTube, Display, Search, Discover, Gmail and Maps.

Hotel ads will be added to Performance Max for travel goals later this year.

Advertisers select their hotel properties from a map using a hotel picker tool during campaign setup. A single campaign can support up to 100 hotel properties with different locations, images and messages.

It tracks and shares campaign performance for each location separately, helping hotels figure out what’s working. Advertisers can also view traffic by hotel property to better understand demand across different locations.

Ads in multiple formats. Performance Max for travel enables the creation of ads in multiple formats for travel goals. The ads are automatically served across various Google channels and inventory, such as Google Maps, Search, YouTube, and Hotel Ads (coming later this year).

During campaign setup, users can choose their hotel properties from a map using the hotel picker tool provided by Performance Max. The platform then pre-populates ads for the hotel, which include creative elements like copy, images, and URLs in every format. Users can choose to edit any of these pre-populated assets or upload their own instead.

Property-level reporting. The Insights page can assist in improving your understanding of your business, customers, and performance. One of the features, search term insights, displays what guests are searching for when they view your ad.

Performance Max for travel goals enhances this by providing simplified property-level reporting and travel-specific campaign recommendations. With the ability to support up to 100 hotel properties, a single campaign pre-populates recommended creative assets such as images and messages for each location. Furthermore, the hotels tab measures and shares campaign performance for each property.

Early testing. An international hotel chain called Minor Hotels, headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, manages a diverse range of over 500 hotels, resorts, and branded residences across six continents. Creating individual campaigns for each property was an intricate and time-consuming process. Therefore, they leveraged Performance Max for travel goals to accelerate their campaign creation process and enhance their outreach across Google. Additionally, the platform provided budget optimization recommendations per property, enabling them to reduce their cost per acquisition by 51%, elevate their return on ad spend by 76%, and increase their bookings by 86%.

Dig deeper. You can read the announcement from Google here.

Why we care. Performance Max for travel simplifies the process of creating hotel campaigns, allowing advertisers and brands to save time and streamline workflow. Secondly, they provide access to various Google channels and inventory, including Google Maps, Search, YouTube, and Hotel Ads, which can help increase their reach and improve their visibility.

The property-level reporting and travel-specific campaign recommendations cater specifically to the travel industry, and can provide budget optimization recommendations to help advertisers maximize their return on investment and reduce their cost per acquisition.