Google has confirmed a bug with the most recent version of Google Ads Editor. The issue seems to be with the bulk image ad uploads process. Google is aware of the issue and said the team is working on resolving it.

Confirmation. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, replied on Twitter saying “The team is aware of a recent issue that may be impacting image ad uploads in Editor and is working to address it. Changing versions won’t help in this case. I’ve passed this along and will let you know if I learn anything new.”

No work around. Google said that reverting to an older version of Google Ads Editor won’t resolve the issue. Google said it has to fix the issue for it to be resolved. So hang tight and be patient or if you really need to upload image ads, then you can try to do so through the web interface or maybe the API.

Google Ads Editor. Google Ads Editor is a desktop program for Windows or Mac that makes managing your Google Ads more efficient. Google Ads Editor is a free, downloadable application for managing your Google Ads campaigns. It allows you to download one or more accounts, make changes offline, then upload the changes to back into Google Ads. Google Ads Editor can help you save time and make it easier to make changes in bulk.

But when things do not work, it can be frustrating.

The complaint. Here is the complain from Josh B. on Twitter:

Here is Google’s response:

Hi Josh, The team is aware of a recent issue that may be impacting image ad uploads in Editor and is working to address it. Changing versions won’t help in this case. I’ve passed this along and will let you know if I learn anything new. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) December 2, 2021

So far, I do not see an update that this has been fixed yet.

Why we care. If you are having issues with Google Ads Editor’s ad image uploader, you are not alone. Google is working on a fix, so maybe avoid using it if you can work on other areas of your Google Ads campaigns.

