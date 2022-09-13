Google gives publishers new ways to control their first-party data
Google is giving publishers updated features and control of their first-party data and how they can share it with their ad partners.
Publisher provided signals help publishers categorize their first-party data into audience or contextual segments and then share those signals with programmatic buyers.
How does it work. Publisher provided signals make it easier for programmatic buyers to “find and purchase audiences based on things like demographics, content interests or purchase intent across multiple sites and apps without tracking people’s activity in apps or across the web.”
Sharing signals with trusted partners. Google also improved a feature that allows publishers to securely share signals with trusted third-party buying partners (Authorized Buyers and Open Bidders).
- New expanded code. Currently, publishers are required to work with third parties to set up code. Now, a new feature allows publishers to use their own website code, making it easier to create and send data to trusted partners
- Secure signals. Google will not be able to read or use secured signals. This means that Google Ads Manager will only act as an intermediary on behalf of the publisher to pass the signals to their chosen third-party bidders
Same app keys. Google has also announced that “in the coming months” a feature called same app key will help publishers using the Ad Manager serve relevant ads on iOS without tracking users across third-party apps. There is currently no ETA on the release date for this update.
Ad privacy and compliance. Google is collaborating with IAB to help publishers and buyers incorporate and follow industry standards. They're incorporating the IAB Tech Lab’s Seller Defined Audiences into this solution. Publishers can use the IAB’s Audience Taxonomy and Content Taxonomy to share signals with Google Ads and Display & Video 360 as part of the beta test.
Additional resources. Google has provided additional resources for buyers and publishers to learn more about privacy solutions. You can also read the full announcement from Google here.
Why we care. Digital advertising is growing and publishers are at the forefront of online privacy. Giving publishers more control of their own data helps to ensure that advertisers, tech providers, and other third parties grow their platforms without compromising their customers' personal information. Additionally, the management of first-party data gives publishers the opportunity to provide more relevant content to the people that utilize their products and visit their websites.
