Google has a new issue status in Merchant Center.

This new issue status is a clarification of our existing enforcement to provide retailers with better instructions on how to resolve their account issues. This issue status means that a suspended Google Ads account is linked to your Merchant Center account. The Google Ads suspension must be fixed first before your Merchant Center suspension can be reviewed.

Why we care. If you have a suspended Merchant Center account, you’ll need to resolve the issue before you can request a review.

Additional prohibited practices. Google prohibits the following practices from its ad network. You can read their entire help guide here.

Abuse of the ad network

Irresponsible data collection & use

Misrepresentation

Resolving issues. If your products are disapproved, visit the help guide to get your account reinstated.