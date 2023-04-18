Google Ads has recently implemented a new feature that allows the platform to import fractional, cross-channel web conversion credits from Google Analytics 4 properties.

How it works. In the past, web conversions were imported from Google Analytics 4 using a cross-channel last click approach and then assigned in Google Ads based on the chosen attribution model in the user’s Google Ads account. This meant that if the final click did not originate from Google advertising, the conversion would not be imported into Google Ads.

With the latest update, Google Ads now imports fractional cross-channel conversion credits, even when the last non-direct click was not from Google advertising. For instance, if data-driven attribution is chosen for an imported conversion action, all fractional, attributed Google credits visible in Google Analytics 4 reporting will be imported into Google Ads, irrespective of the last touchpoint.

Dig deeper. Read the announcement from Google here.

Why we care. This upgrade allows advertisers to make better-informed decisions when optimizing their ad spend, leading to improved ROI and increased campaign effectiveness. By considering all touchpoints in the customer journey, advertisers gain a holistic view of their marketing efforts, ensuring they allocate resources efficiently and ultimately achieve better results.