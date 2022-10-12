Google has launched a new content suitability center in Google Ads where you can manage your suitability settings for all campaigns on YouTube and the Google Display Network.

Google wrote, “previously, managing suitability settings was done in multiple, segregated sections of Google Ads and the experience differed across Google platforms.” “This led to a time-consuming and cumbersome implementation process, along with misconceptions and misuse of the controls. While exclusions can be helpful tools, brands also want to be mindful of the types of content they choose to exclude. Over-exclusion can negatively impact your cost and reach. It can also unintentionally exclude great, brand-safe content or content relevant to diverse communities,” Google added.

New suitability center. The new suitability center in Google Ads allows you to manage the suitability controls under a single point-of-entry. You can use the content suitability center to easily set your suitability preferences for inventory modes and exclusions across YouTube and the Google Display Network.

Here is a screenshot of it:

More details. When you enter the new suitability center in Google Ads, you can now select one of the three inventory modes. Inventory modes “cater to your preferences for various sensitive themes, such as profanity, sexual suggestiveness and violence,” Google explained. You can fine-tune additional exclusions from that point. Once you have designated your preferences at the account level, Google Ads will now automatically apply these settings to your future campaigns.

Why we care. This should save you time, reduce errors and improve the management of these controls in a more central place. Google added the company will share more “in the coming months to help you continue to align with what works best for your brand identity and navigate the growing landscape of content.”

