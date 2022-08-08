Google has rolled out a new image preview pane window that overlays on top of the main search results after you click on an image in those search results. This is instead of Google jumping you to the image tab in the Google Search interface, thus keeping you directly in the main search results.

What it looks like. Here is a screenshot of this in action, you can click on the image to enlarge it:

Not confirmed. Google has not announced this change yet but this now seems to be fully live for all searchers. I personally tested this in numerous browsers and everyone I asked also is able to see this new image interface.

We have reached out to Google for more details on this launch.

Why we care. This may impact how many people come to your site from image search results on Google Search. This change in how the user experience works is substantial and it might increase or decrease your click-through rate from Google Search related to your images.

